This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Icons
>
Website Icons
>
Minimal Folder
Minimal Folder - Website Icons
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Classic Pound
Amazon Pay
Achieving Woman
Climate & Cognition
Serif Pound
Flowchart Loop Limit
Bold Registered
Flowchart Subroutine
Shipping Tracking
Cash or Credit
Neat Audio File
Brushed Female Sign
Flowchart Documents
Neat Chit-Chat
Sturdy Map Pin
Blank Figures
Gears in Motion
Neat Contact Info