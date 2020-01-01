FeaturesPricingPrint
All Graphics>Icons>Website Icons>Minimal Trashcan

Minimal Trashcan - Website Icons

Use this graphic
Minimal Trashcan

More from this set

You might also like

Navy Chart 40%
Delivery Person
Social Reactions
Neat Chit-Chat
Retro Pencil & Pen
Arching Bar Chart
Retro Smartphone
Discover Payment
Neat Audio File
Sealed Box
Leaning People
Woman & Son
Draft Sent Mail
Blank Copy Machine
Retro Camera
Draft Folder
Round Copyright
Standing Woman