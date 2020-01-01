This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Icons
>
Website Icons
>
Minimal Trashcan
Minimal Trashcan - Website Icons
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Navy Chart 40%
Delivery Person
Social Reactions
Neat Chit-Chat
Retro Pencil & Pen
Arching Bar Chart
Retro Smartphone
Discover Payment
Neat Audio File
Sealed Box
Leaning People
Woman & Son
Draft Sent Mail
Blank Copy Machine
Retro Camera
Draft Folder
Round Copyright
Standing Woman