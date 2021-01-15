Please review our updated
Terms of Use
and
Privacy & Cookies Policy
before continuing to use our website.
Features
Photo editor
Design tools
Touch up
Facebook design
YouTube design
Instagram design
Templates
Graphics
Branding
Pricing
Learn
Getting started
Tips & Tutorials
What’s New
Help & Support
All Graphics
>
Icons
>
Business Icons
>
Minimal Paintbrush
Minimal Paintbrush - Business Icons
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Plain Pie Chart 75/25
Spread Zoom Out
Electric Megaphone
Stark Image
Blank Binder Clip
Tall Modal Window
Circle Yen
Location App
Open Sign
Idea Lightbulb
Three-Piece Pie Chart
Upright Person
Small Angled Speech Bubble
Round Copyright
Stark Sent Mail
Discover Payment Card
Tall Precise Speech Bubble
Short Precise Speech Bubble
Everything you need to create epic content:
Stock photos & Videos
Collage
Templates
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Add text to photos
Photo effects