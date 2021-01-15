Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.
>Minimal Paintbrush

Minimal Paintbrush - Business Icons

Use this graphic
Minimal Paintbrush

More from this set

Minimal BrowserMinimal Wall ClockMinimal Org ChartMinimal ClipboardMinimal LockMinimal PencilMinimal Pie ChartMinimal Photo IDMinimal BriefcaseMinimal HomeMinimal BuildingsMinimal DiagramMinimal PenMinimal Play ButtonMinimal SmartphoneMinimal PersonMinimal BullseyeMinimal GlobeMinimal NotesMinimal PeopleMinimal TrashcanMinimal EnvelopeMinimal Bar GraphMinimal DocumentsMinimal Calculator

You might also like

Plain Pie Chart 75/25
Plain Pie Chart 75/25
Spread Zoom Out
Spread Zoom Out
Electric Megaphone
Electric Megaphone
Stark Image
Stark Image
Blank Binder Clip
Blank Binder Clip
Tall Modal Window
Tall Modal Window
Circle Yen
Circle Yen
Location App
Location App
Open Sign
Open Sign
Idea Lightbulb
Idea Lightbulb
Three-Piece Pie Chart
Three-Piece Pie Chart
Upright Person
Upright Person
Small Angled Speech Bubble
Small Angled Speech Bubble
Round Copyright
Round Copyright
Stark Sent Mail
Stark Sent Mail
Discover Payment Card
Discover Payment Card
Tall Precise Speech Bubble
Tall Precise Speech Bubble
Short Precise Speech Bubble
Short Precise Speech Bubble

Everything you need to create epic content:

Stock photos & Videos
Collage
Templates
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Add text to photos
Photo effects