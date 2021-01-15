Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.
>Minimal Browser

Minimal Browser - Business Icons

Use this graphic
Minimal Browser

More from this set

Minimal Note PadMinimal BullseyeMinimal BuildingsMinimal Org ChartMinimal DiagramMinimal NotesMinimal DocumentsMinimal PenMinimal PencilMinimal TabletMinimal FolderMinimal HomeMinimal Line ChartMinimal DocumentMinimal PersonMinimal PhotographMinimal ScreenMinimal Play ButtonMinimal Wall ClockMinimal MagnifierMinimal TrashcanMinimal PeopleMinimal MoneyMinimal PaintbrushMinimal Lightbulb

You might also like

Contact Building
Contact Building
Global Shipping
Global Shipping
Classic Yen
Classic Yen
Plain Cellular Phone
Plain Cellular Phone
Social Reactions
Social Reactions
Normal Stubby Speech Bubble
Normal Stubby Speech Bubble
Small Precise Speech Bubble
Small Precise Speech Bubble
Serif Registered
Serif Registered
Plain Pie Chart 50/50
Plain Pie Chart 50/50
Blank Building
Blank Building
Navy Chart 45%
Navy Chart 45%
Light Square Browser Window
Light Square Browser Window
Checkout Basket
Checkout Basket
Retro Truck
Retro Truck
Stark Paper Airplane
Stark Paper Airplane
Talking Person
Talking Person
Options & Accuracy
Options & Accuracy
Read Email
Read Email

Everything you need to create epic content:

Stock photos & Videos
Collage
Templates
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Add text to photos
Photo effects