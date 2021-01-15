Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.
>Minimal Clipboard

Minimal Clipboard - Business Icons

Use this graphic
Minimal Clipboard

More from this set

Minimal TabletMinimal MagnifierMinimal FilmMinimal NotesMinimal Org ChartMinimal ComputerMinimal HomeMinimal LightbulbMinimal BrowserMinimal FolderMinimal PenMinimal MoneyMinimal PeopleMinimal LockMinimal DiagramMinimal PersonMinimal PencilMinimal EraserMinimal LaptopMinimal TrashcanMinimal EnvelopeMinimal BuildingsMinimal BullseyeMinimal Chat BoxesMinimal Globe

You might also like

Credit Card
Credit Card
One-Finger Press & Hold
One-Finger Press & Hold
Plain Percentage Sign
Plain Percentage Sign
Neat Sweet Talk
Neat Sweet Talk
Plain Bar Graph x5
Plain Bar Graph x5
Neat Chat Window
Neat Chat Window
Late Person
Late Person
Plain Thought Bubble
Plain Thought Bubble
Blank Briefcase
Blank Briefcase
Neat Texting
Neat Texting
Stark Star
Stark Star
Contact Compass
Contact Compass
Heavy Euro
Heavy Euro
Pointer & Question Mark
Pointer & Question Mark
Hanging Sign
Hanging Sign
Synchronize Cloud
Synchronize Cloud
Stark Filled Envelope
Stark Filled Envelope
Money In Hand
Money In Hand

Everything you need to create epic content:

Stock photos & Videos
Collage
Templates
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Add text to photos
Photo effects