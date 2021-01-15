Please review our updated
Terms of Use
and
Privacy & Cookies Policy
before continuing to use our website.
Features
Photo editor
Design tools
Touch up
Facebook design
YouTube design
Instagram design
Templates
Graphics
Branding
Pricing
Learn
Getting started
Tips & Tutorials
What’s New
Help & Support
All Graphics
>
Icons
>
Business Icons
>
Minimal Folder
Minimal Folder - Business Icons
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Roman Registered
Square Angled Speech Bubble
Block Trademark
Retro Keys
Three-Piece Pie Chart
Flowchart Internal
Retro Wall Clock
Discount Sticker
Stout Map Pin
Modern Yen
Contact Plain Heart
Microphone Person
Two-Finger Scroll
Stark Document
Credit Card
Neat Phone Talk
Light Square Browser Window
Short Modal Window
Everything you need to create epic content:
Stock photos & Videos
Collage
Templates
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Add text to photos
Photo effects