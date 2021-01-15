Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.
>Minimal Pen

Minimal Pen - Business Icons

Use this graphic
Minimal Pen

More from this set

Minimal Wi-FiMinimal Photo IDMinimal PaintbrushMinimal BrowserMinimal LightbulbMinimal Bar GraphMinimal MagnifierMinimal CalculatorMinimal ServerMinimal FolderMinimal PencilMinimal HomeMinimal ScreenMinimal LockMinimal Pie ChartMinimal TabletMinimal DocumentsMinimal MoneyMinimal ClipboardMinimal Org ChartMinimal DocumentMinimal BuildingsMinimal GlobeMinimal Wall ClockMinimal People

You might also like

Stark Trash Can
Stark Trash Can
Rounded Registered
Rounded Registered
Short Mobile Popup
Short Mobile Popup
Plain Location Pin
Plain Location Pin
App Info
App Info
Listening Person
Listening Person
Flowchart Document
Flowchart Document
Formal Pound
Formal Pound
Mobile Storefront
Mobile Storefront
Rocket Ship
Rocket Ship
Discover Payment
Discover Payment
Sleek Hourglass
Sleek Hourglass
Camera App
Camera App
Circle Euro
Circle Euro
Formal Dollar Sign
Formal Dollar Sign
Neat Speaker Phone
Neat Speaker Phone
Friends App
Friends App
Flowchart Documents
Flowchart Documents

Everything you need to create epic content:

Stock photos & Videos
Collage
Templates
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Add text to photos
Photo effects