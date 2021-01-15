Please review our updated
Terms of Use
and
Privacy & Cookies Policy
before continuing to use our website.
Features
Photo editor
Design tools
Touch up
Facebook design
YouTube design
Instagram design
Templates
Graphics
Branding
Pricing
Learn
Getting started
Tips & Tutorials
What’s New
Help & Support
All Graphics
>
Icons
>
Business Icons
>
Minimal Laptop
Minimal Laptop - Business Icons
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Visa Payment Card
Retro Camera
Modern Dollar Sign
Plain 35mm Camera
Plain Text Balloon
Plain Cruiser Bicycle
Framework & Ideas
Neat Landscape View
Cracked Wine Glass
Wide Literal Speech Bubble
Lifebuoy Notification
Six-Piece Pie Chart
Horizontal Mobile Popup
Sad Smiley Notification
Flowchart Text Box
Bulky Yen
Block Trademark
Celebrating People
Everything you need to create epic content:
Stock photos & Videos
Collage
Templates
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Add text to photos
Photo effects