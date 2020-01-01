This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Icons
>
Minimal Buildings
Minimal Buildings - Icons
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Flowchart Terminator
Center Text Box
Classic Dollar
Shopify Payment Card
Serif Pound
Flowchart Message
Draft Sent Mail
Message In A Bottle
Woman Ideograph
Roman Trademark
Extended Female Sign
Plain Thought Balloon
Neat Audio File
Happy Face Chat
Microphone Person
Typewriter Yen
People & Communication
Blank Printer