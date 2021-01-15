Please review our updated
Terms of Use
and
Privacy & Cookies Policy
before continuing to use our website.
Features
Photo editor
Design tools
Touch up
Facebook design
YouTube design
Instagram design
Templates
Graphics
Branding
Pricing
Learn
Getting started
Tips & Tutorials
What’s New
Help & Support
All Graphics
>
Icons
>
Business Icons
>
People & Communication
People & Communication - Business Icons
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Arrow Decal
Leaning People
Plain Angled Speech Bubble
Blank Binder Clip
Whiteboard Person
Add to Calendar
Minimal Cloud
Right Quote Box
PayPal Payment Large
Rocket Ship
Retro Shipping Box
Navy Chart 45%
Long Literal Speech Bubble
Square Literal Speech Bubble
Stark Letter
Sale Tag
Blank Building
Minimal Documents
Everything you need to create epic content:
Stock photos & Videos
Collage
Templates
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Add text to photos
Photo effects