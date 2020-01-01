Christmas e-Card Maker

Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's Christmas ecard maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.

Easily design Christmas cards with our templates

PicMonkey's Christmas card maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.

How to make a Christmas ecard

1
Pick a template

Choose a Christmas ecard design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates.

2
Add photos

Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.

3
Customize

Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.

4
Share

Export or share to all your social channels.

Create with graphics

We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.

Create with stock photos

We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.

Check out more Christmas projects you can do with PicMonkey

Making Christmas eCards in PicMonkey

Say “Happy ho ho holidays” in an original way with DIY Christmas cards. Wanna hit your photo Christmas card with an extra dose of holiday? Start with one of our festive templates, then personalize it with your own photos and words. Check out our host of seasonal graphics, frames, and fonts to help you make a Christmas card design that’s totally unique.

