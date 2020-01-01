PicMonkey Graphics

LinkedIn is the most popular business social platform in the world. If you’re looking for a job, searching for a candidate, promoting your brand, trying to gain new clients, or just want to increase your online presence, you’ve got to be on LinkedIn.

And once you’re there, you’ll need to let people know about your profile. PicMonkey’s LinkedIn icons are a great way to do that. Use a LinkedIn icon for your website or anywhere else where you need to promote your LinkedIn profile.

PicMonkey makes it easy to use our LinkedIn icons. Just a few clicks and you can apply them to your designs in no time. Plus, they’re fully customizable!