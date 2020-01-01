PicMonkey Graphics

There are plenty of ways to use one of PicMonkey’s email icons. You can put one on your website to let people know how to reach you via email. You can use an email icon in an infographic to quickly convey the concept of emailing. Or you might want to use one for decorative purposes.

No matter your needs, we’ve got an email icon that fits the bill. Best of all, our email icons are easy to modify and customize. So if you want to change the shape or size, no problem. You can even add special effects, textures or colors to your email icon.

So go ahead and check out our email icons and pick the one that’s right for you!