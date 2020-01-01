PicMonkey Graphics

FeaturesPricingPrint

Need an email icon for your design? PicMonkey has several for you to choose from in different shapes and styles.
Draft Mailbox
Read Email
Image Attachment
Draft Letter
Draft Paper Airplane
Minimal Envelope
Draft Inbox
Draft Mail Drop
Draft Envelopes
Draft Document
Mail Attachment
Two Envelopes
Minimal Envelope 02
Unread Mail
Mail List
Letter & Envelope
Draft Sent Mail
Download Mail
Love Letter
Mail Conversation
Draft Outbox
Draft Opened Envelope
Stack of Letters
Draft Mail
Upload Mail
You've got mail

There are plenty of ways to use one of PicMonkey’s email icons. You can put one on your website to let people know how to reach you via email. You can use an email icon in an infographic to quickly convey the concept of emailing. Or you might want to use one for decorative purposes.

No matter your needs, we’ve got an email icon that fits the bill. Best of all, our email icons are easy to modify and customize. So if you want to change the shape or size, no problem. You can even add special effects, textures or colors to your email icon.

So go ahead and check out our email icons and pick the one that’s right for you!

