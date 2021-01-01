Printable Weekly Calendar
Use one of PicMonkey’s printable weekly calendar templates to organize your day-to-day to see what the week will bring. Did we mention they make great gifts? Customize with your own photos, text, and graphics. Get started today for free!
How to make a printable weekly calendar
Click Create New > Templates and search "Weekly Calendar" to see your options. Choose your fave to start designing, or start with a blank canvas.
If your template has photos, you can replace them with your own pics, or choose from millions of professional stock photos in our stock library. Customize your image’s size, shape, color, and more with effects and editing tools.
Text? Graphics? Color schemes? How about all three? Customize them all to get the final look you want for your calendar.
When you’re all finished, download your calendar as a PNG file and print on quality paper! Your design auto-saves in our cloud storage, so you can always return to it at a later date to edit.
Use a template to make a beautiful printable weekly calendar
One of PicMonkey’s printable weekly calendar templates is perfect for weekday (and weekend) organization. Choose from an array of beautiful, professionally designed looks.
FAQs about making a printable weekly calendar
Start with one of our easy-to-use templates, or opt for the blank canvas to get your creativity on. Customize to your liking with different fonts, colors, and graphics. Add your own images, or choose from our massive stock library.
What shouldn’t you use it for? Plan your day-to-day ahead of time so that you can see what your week looks like. Map out this week’s meal plan by day and meal. Write down your must-make appointments so that you have a tangible reminder. Or create a thoughtful, DIY gift for a friend or family member. They’ll appreciate it!
Maybe both? Either one has its functionality. Sometimes it’s nice to be able to write on a paper calendar, while a digital calendar is accessible pretty much anywhere. You can print your design from PicMonkey and download it as a digital file. It’s the best of both worlds.
Making printable weekly calendars with PicMonkey
Our printable calendar templates not only look good, they’ll make you feel good about being organized. Create beautiful personalized gifts, map out your meals, organize your work team’s next big event, or just keep your own self in the loop all of the time. That’s the beauty of a printable calendar: It’ll travel with ya and always keep you on sched. Now let’s dive into using one of PicMonkey’s calendar templates...