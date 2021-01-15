Newlyweds will be quick to tell ya how stressful it is to plan a wedding, but we understand that stress can go both ways. See, as a wedding attendee, you have the Herculean task of summing up your love and appreciation for two people into a single tightly knit card (cue the Da da das…). These words are the first thing a couple will see before unwrapping those personalized hand towels you bought from their registry.

If your forehead has accumulated a layer of sweat over the past few sentences, fear not. We’ve put our PicMonkey minds together and come up with a delightful sampling of wedding congratulations messages for you to try, along with a few tips for designing the perfect wedding card using one of our beautiful templates.

Gain some serious motivation from our full list of messages, or jump down to the ones appropriate for your soon-to-be newlywed folks.

Wedding congratulations for family

You know better than anyone else what kind of message to share with a family member and their significant other. Remember that. Be it for a parent, sibling, or relative, a simple message from the heart makes all the difference. Here are some to get your brain brewing.

From newlyweds’ parents

Customize this template

So happy to celebrate this special day with you both and welcome __________ into the family!

You two are the most amazing individuals. Here’s to a long and happy marriage.

Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and dream catching.

We love you both and are grateful to be celebrating this special day together.

May your marriage bring you endless love and happiness.

From newlyweds’ siblings

Customize this template

Can’t wait for this year’s family Christmas! Congratulations!

Wishing you a wedding day that’s as special as you are.

Thanks for finally taking (him/her) away, __________! Congratulations to you both!

I hope you and __________ treat life with the same energy we always had growing up.

From children of the bride or groom

Customize this template

Glad to have been raised by someone as passionate, inspiring, and devoted as you. Congratulations to you and yours on this very special day.

You’ve always been there for me, and I’ll always be there for you and __________. Congratulations!

May you and __________ have the happiness that you both deserve!

It fills me with joy to see you and __________ so happy together and filled with love. Congratulations!

Wedding congratulations for friends

Friends’ weddings are a great opportunity to share some words of wisdom from your own marriage, call back to an inside joke or good times from years’ past, and extend your well wishes for a future full of happiness.

Customize this template

Customize this template

Customize this template

Grateful for our friendship and proud of your commitment to each other. Congratulations!

Your relationship makes the world go round. Best wishes to you both!

Really grateful to be able to add this to our list of memories. May you both find all the happiness life has to offer!

Remember that one time we both said we weren’t going to get married? Guess we were wrong. Congratulations!

It’s a true joy to see you and __________ so happy. Congrats on your special day!

What a beautiful day for a beautiful couple. Have an incredible life together!

Don’t worry, your gift isn’t just my friendship. Have an awesome wedding day!

Inspirational wedding quotes

Sometimes, someone else has already said it best. Take a look at a few well-known individuals’ thoughts on all things love. Any of these would work well in a wedding card, particularly as a precursor to your personalized message.

Customize this template

Customize this template

Customize this template

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” -- Dr. Seuss

“When there is love there is life.” -- Mahatma Gandhi

“Who, being loved, is poor?” -- Oscar Wilde

“There is no remedy for love but to love more.” -- Henry David Thoreau

“One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life. That word is love.” -- Sophocles

“When we are in love, we open to all that life has to offer with passion, excitement, and acceptance.”

“We can do no great things; only small things with great love.” -- Mother Teresa

Wedding congratulations for any couple

We all end up attending the wedding of someone we don’t know as well as we know a friend or family member. Maybe they’re a co-worker, or a friend of a friend. Don’t worry, there’s nothing wrong with supplying a traditional congratulations message. The goal’s always the same: provide well wishes for a couple’s future. Do just that with one of these!

Customize this template

Customize this template

Customize this template

Congratulations to a happy couple. Best wishes for the future!

Thank you for letting me share in your beautiful day. Congratulations!

What a beautiful celebration for two great people. Best wishes!

Happy to celebrate your love today. Enjoy your life together!

Cheers to peace, love, and prosperity for you both!

You are a beautiful couple. May you enjoy endless years of each other’s love and companionship!

Happy Wedding Day! Cheers to you both!

Wedding card design tips

You have countless options when designing your wedding card. Here’s how to not get overwhelmed and design your card like a profesh.

1. Customize for the couple

Creating designs with PicMonkey is easy, even if you aren’t a graphic design guru. Choose from one of our templates to get started. Our editing tools make customizing your card a cinch. Swap in your own photos or text (add that special message, of course) and differentiate fonts and colors.

2. Try multiple designs

When it comes to graphic design, experimentation’s the way of the game. And in case you hadn’t noticed, we have a lot of different templates available for you to use. Each one yields its own unique work of art. If you’re struggling to nail down a design (or just want to leave yourself with options), try out several different templates. You’re bound to find one that talks the talk and walks the walk.

This also lets you take your designs a step further and play with wedding-appropriate elements. For example, see what your design looks like when you add gold or foil textures to the words. Sample a variety of fancy fonts to really give your card some class. Or choose the ultimate wedding graphic. We’re sure you’ll find something that matches the sincerity and endearment of your wedding congratulations message.

3. Print on high-quality paper

We recommend downloading your file as a PNG in order to print in high-resolution. Similarly, pick some high-quality paper! Seriously. Even if you have to grind down your coffee table into a bakeable pulp and craft the paper yourself — it’s that important. For a wedding design, we recommend card stock. A simple piece of paper won’t do the trick. It’s too flimsy and your image can bleed through to the other side. If you’re feeling shaky about printing, check out our comprehensive printing guide.

How to customize a PicMonkey template