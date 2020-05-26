Getting Started with PicMonkey
Welcome! If you're brand new to PicMonkey, or a valued longtime customer learning the new version, we're glad you're here and we're here to help. Browse these tutorials to learn what you'll need to know to start making beautiful designs in no time.
To read up on the new features, visit the Learn New Features page.
Wanna check out all our newest graphics, templates, textures and more? Visit the What’s New page.
For allllllll the tutorials, articles, and inspo, head to the PicMonkey Resource Center.
If you want even more detailed learning, check out our Help & Support section.
How to Use PicMonkey’s Stock Photos
Find out how to choose and use a free PicMonkey stock photo for your next design.
How to Make a Design Without Graphic Design Skills
Create social media pics, banners, cover art, and more with PicMonkey. No design degree required.
How to Make a Collage in Two Styles
Make a collage with our templates, collage layouts, and blank canvases. Create gridded collages, or ...
Crop an Image to All the Social Media Sizes
Get the most current social media post sizes for 2020 for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Twi...
Cool Photo Editing Tips Nobody Knows
We’ve got some hidden gems to tell you about: cool photo editing tips and tricks to make you better,...
Add Text to Pictures with Fresh Fonts from PicMonkey
Learn all about how to add text to pictures and get a sneak preview into the hundreds of fonts avail...
Template Sets for Easy Branding and Design
Template sets make getting a unified look across all your branded visuals a snap.
5 Tips for a Natural-looking Photo Touch Up
Learn how to retouch a photo with PicMonkey's touch up effects.
Use Design Templates to Jumpstart Your Projects
Our templates make it easy to create everything from invitations to stuff for your biz in a snap—no ...
How to Brand Your Business for Success
Marketing guru Cynthia Johnson shares her expert advice on how to build a powerful brand for your bu...
Hub 101: Intro to Hub Storage and More
Hub storage from PicMonkey helps you organize, autosave, and share your projects and touched-up phot...