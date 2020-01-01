Calendar Maker

Would you rather see your schedule IRL and write out your tasks by hand? Then consider printing out one of our calendars to keep on your desk or bulletin board. This is a great solution if you don’t want to keep shelling out the big bucks for calendars and agendas each year. Best of all, if you make a mistake and want to start over, it’s easy (and cheap) to just print out a new one! We'll show you how to make one...