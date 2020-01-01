Business Graphics
PicMonkey’s library of business graphics accentuate your visuals and are perfect for presentations, websites, and marketing materials.
Symbols for everything
Take your creative presentations and digital assets to the next level with symbols for email, smartphones, currency, payment options, graphs, flowcharts, marketing, and e-commerce.
For all types of business
What type of work are you in? Office professional, fashion, beauty, food & beverage, outdoors, fitness, real estate, social good—we’ve got graphics for that.
How to use business graphics in a design
Start with a blank canvas, your photo or a stock photo.
Browse 1000s of graphics, choose a winner or ten.
Our vector-based graphics look good at any size.
Change colors, add a shadow, use grids to snap in place.
Social media icons
Spice up your brand’s social media presence with graphic symbols like logos for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, plus—Highlights covers, and story stickers.
Why PicMonkey
Our users love PicMonkey’s ease of use because they can start a project and get pro-looking results fast.
Sure, we’ve got mad graphics, but we also have 1000s of templates, powerful editing tools, stock photos, and effects.
A subscription includes cloud storage for all your projects, plus simultaneous co-editing and commenting.
The PicMonkey Mobile App for design on the go
Start your design on your laptop, run to a meeting, take a call, finish up your work on your phone using our Mobile App, post directly to social, or share with your colleagues. Whew! We know you’re busy, that’s why we’re at your service 24/7.