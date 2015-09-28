Halloween Photo Effects: Freak Your Phreak

There are two types of people in the world: the ones that like their Halloween delightful and the ones that like it dreaddddful. At PicMonkey we’ve got your boo and your bwah-ah-ah needs covered. And if you can’t decide which type you are, just start editing a photo and let the clicks reveal the clicker! Here’s a whirlwind tour of all the Halloween effects and projects that await you.

Turn some heads with eerie transformations

Transform your profile pic into a witch, zombie, vampire, or demon with spine-tingling effects and graphics. Go gorey, with blood effects, gashes, and bruises. Or say no to messy and yes to dastardly with horns, fangs, veins, and crazy-realistic eye graphics. Haunted by hesitation? Pro tip: Look for the Quick Tips in many of the Halloween effects. Click the lightbulb to the right of the effect name (once you’ve opened the effect) and glean all the secrets to getting it right.

Get the word out with invitations and printables

Why settle for stickers and templates that everyone else is using? Make uncanny invitations using our Design tool (choose the 5 x 7 canvas size) and throw down all the graphics, horror fonts, and Halloween effects you dare. And if you’re serving up dranks or edibles, why not jiggle them into hand-crafted packages with fun custom labels? Help for the overwhelmed: We’ve got execrable examples to lead you astray.

Make a scene scary

Take an ordinary photo and make it into a Halloween scene. Festoon the facade with cobwebs. Drop a tombstone where it’s least expected. Bestow a few bats or rats or ravens. Glow it up with a fat-faced pumpkin, carved and dangerous. Texture alert: Did you know that some of our textures are scene-stealers? In the picture above, the Night Frights texture furnishes the entire graveyard background. Just add bats, branches and the moon, and you’ve got it made in the shade.

Carve a pumpkin with perfect stencils

No window is ready for Halloween until a pumpkin’s glaring out at passersby, with a cool design carved in its side. Get the scoop:  Learn how to carve a pumpkin, and use our ready-to-glow pumpkin stencils for easy perfection.

Halloween swatches for collages and graphics

When you’re ready to collect together a bunch of Halloween pics for, say, a Facebook cover or an email to friends, you know it’s time to tap your best friend, Collage, to make it boo-tiful. Our Halloween swatch folder’s got a special set of patterns to adorn collage cells, cards, and crafts.

Make a quick Halloween graphic background: Click the Collage button on the homepage, and click the sample photos to load it with. Hover your mouse over the upper right corner of a cell until you see the “x.” Click it to erase that cell. Continue to erase all the other cells except one. Now you have a one cell collage! Click the swatches icon, and choose the Halloween swatch set from the list box at the top. Drag the swatch you like most to the cell. Then click Edit in the top toolbar to bring it into the Editor for text and graphics.

Get a PicMonkey membership and bring your image creation ideas to life.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: Halloween, Inspiration, Photo Editing
Tags: Halloween, Invitations, PicMonkey Features

Related Articles

4 Common Photo Flubs You Can Fix with a Filter
Fretting over that slightly-off photo? See how these filters can solve four frequently occurring picture issues, on the quick.
Top 10 Reasons PicMonkey Is Better Than Photoshop
Does Photoshop make your head spin and your wallet weep? Check out why PicMonkey is just plain better than Photoshop.
8 (Specific) Ways to Live a More Creative Life
Reaching your creative goals is possible without setting up shop in a yurt. Here are a few actionable tips that will help you live a more creative life.
Lip Art for Digital Mavens
Wanna make a gorgeous statement, without spending big $$$ on gorgeous makeup? Create digital lip art in PicMonkey.