Uncategorized
Make a Christmas Photo Card with Templates
PicMonkey's templates and themes can help you design and print beautiful holiday cards.
PicMonkey Referrals: The More You Give the More You Get
Refer your people to become PicMonkey annual subscribers and you'll get some $$. Ka-ching!
#MaskMeSomething Contest: Show Us Your Masking Mastery
We're stoked on PicMonkey's masking features. To inspire your best ideas for using it, we're sweeten...
Get the Floral Typography Effect in Minutes
Learn how to create the oh-so trendy floral typography effect in this quick video tutorial!
How to Organize Photos: Naming Conventions (and More!) for Your Digital Images
Whip your image library into shape in just five steps. We've got the naming and organization info yo...
Amp Up Your Presentation Design with a Collage
Ditch the snoozefest, bullet-points-and-stock-images presentation design and make your presentations...
How to Create Leave Behinds for Prospective Clients
What's the key to landing new business? Staying top of mind! Learn how to make unforgettable leave b...
#ColorPopMonkey Contest: Make Color Pop with PicMonkey Mobile
Enter PicMonkey’s #ColorPopMonkey contest with a selective B&W edit for your chance to win…
How to Watermark Your Photos
Claim your art by applying a watermark to your images! Watch this tutorial to see how easy it is wit...
Using Collage to Boost Your Photography Biz
How do you, rockstar photographer, tickle the fancy of prospective clients? By harnessing the power ...
A Guide to Facebook Image Sizes (and Other Important Stuff)
Get the skinny on Facebook image sizes, link posts, and text/image combos.
Photo Editing Essentials: Growing Your Brand
We're pumped to debut a free class on the photo editing essentials for growing your brand. The class...
5 Tips for Optimizing Your Social Media Images
Our simple tips about everything from optimal image sizes to content strategy will help you rule the...
4 Steps to Start Your Fashion Blogging Career
Learn the ropes for fashion blogging like a pro. Domain names, blogging platforms, and networking ti...