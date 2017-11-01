Get the Floral Typography Effect in Minutes

Floral typography designs (a.k.a. flower fonts) are booming and blooming! This tutorial will show you how to create your own on-trend floral photo/text combo in a few simple steps.

1 . Choose your photo

Taking a snapshot of flowers is pretty much always a win, so this part should be a breeze. If you don’t have access to a garden or bouquet, search for the perfect floral stock image. Don’t know where to look? Check out our list of 20 free stock photo resources. And if you want to go the extra mile, erase your photo’s background to make your design pop.

2 . Position your text

Once you have your purdy flower photo opened up in PicMonkey, lay out your text and any graphics you’d like to include in your design. You’ll need to erase parts of your words and graphics later in order to get the flowers-coming-through-text look, so keep that in mind and position them accordingly.

3 . Save as a PNG

This step is super duper important, so listen up: Once you’re happy with your text placement and you’re ready to start erasing, head to the Basic Edits tab and check the Transparent canvas box under Canvas Color. The flowers will poof! disappear, and you’ll be left with a PNG file waiting to be exported to your computer or added to Hub.

4 . Turn it into floral typography

Open the flowery image you started with (without the added text/graphics). Go to the Graphics tab, click Add your own, and open your PNG. Align it with your image and click the Eraser button on the Graphic palette. To make your flowers look like they’re mixing with your words, erase away! And if you accidentally erase too much, click the paintbrush icon to paint parts of your image back. Erase until you’ve created a floral typography look you love, then save and share!

Pro tips: Zoom in close to keep an eye on what you’re erasing. Keep the Brush hardness slider (on the Graphic palette) at 50%, and resize your brush/eraser as needed.

Give this floral typography look a whirl, then share your creations with us using #picmonkey.