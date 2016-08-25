#ColorPopMonkey Contest: Make Color Pop with PicMonkey Mobile

 This contest has ended, beloved PicMonkeyers! Be on the lookout for our next contest, and follow us on your fav social network to learn about it first. We can’t wait to see your fabulous images! 

  • Install PicMonkey mobile app and edit your photos with a selective B&W effect. Learn how with this blog post!

  • Contest runs all day on August 26th.  Get those photos in.

  • Pics must be shared on either Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

  • To enter on Facebook, make sure your posts are public. (To learn how to make your posts public, check out this Facebook help article.)

  • Tag your photo with the hashtag #ColorPopMonkey.

  • One randomly selected winner will be chosen, and will receive photo accessories for their smartphones including a Prynt phone case, a Joby GripTight Gorillapod Stand, and a lens kit. PLUS one year of free PicMonkey!

  • Contest closes at 11:59pm PST on Friday 8/26, and winners will be announced at 11am PST on Monday 8/29.

  • Participants can enter as many times as they want – there’s no limit.

  • All photos must be rated PG.

  • Have fun and happy posting!

Let your creativity run free with a PicMonkey membership.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: Uncategorized

Related Articles

Make a Christmas Photo Card with Templates
PicMonkey's templates and themes can help you design and print beautiful holiday cards.
#MaskMeSomething Contest: Show Us Your Masking Mastery
We're stoked on PicMonkey's masking features. To inspire your best ideas for using it, we're sweetening the deal with a month-long contest.
60927
Kris Kringling: Top Tips for Using Santa Costume Effects
Santify yourself, your parents, your cat--you get it. Learn how with our Kris Kringle effects!