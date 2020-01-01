Graduation Thank You Card Maker

It takes time and effort to be thoughtful and appreciative. You have to go to the store, buy a card, and decide what to write. And you have to find stamps and stick your cards in the mail! PicMonkey’s thank you card templates make expressing gratitude simpler. Choose a ready-made card and add a personalized touch. To send a friendly ‘thanks’, all you need to do is pick a template, make it your own, and send it off!