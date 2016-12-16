Quick! Here’s how to make printable gift tags in PicMonkey:

Open Collage and select Square Deal from the Layouts tab. Size your image to 8 x 10 inches (or, 2400 x 3000 pixels) for easy printing. Add pics and swatches! You can edit in-cell or head straight to the Editor. Add graphics and “to/from” lines. Print and cut out.

Too fast, too furious? Not to worry: we unwrap these gift tag how-to’s in a full-fledged tutorial. Read on for a more leisurely take on crafting your own printable gift tags.

1 . Set up a sheet of tags in Collage

Open Collage. You can use your own images (from your computer or Hub), or roll with our pre-populated ones. In the Layouts tab, choose Square Deal; it’s an easy choice for creating rows of identically sized images.

2 . Resize your collage

Now change the dimensions of your layout to fit the paper you’ll be printing on. In the bottom toolbar, click the lock icon so it snaps open; this will let you change the collage’s dimensions. We’re going with 8 x 10 inches, or 2400 x 3000 pixels, but for smaller margins, you can also size to 8.5 x 11 inches (2550 x 3300 pixels).

Tip: PicMonkey’s collage tool is responsive, which means cells change size and shape when you change the collage’s size. Create additional cells anytime by selecting a pic and dragging it to the edge of an existing cell, until you see a thin gray-and-blue bar appear.

3 . Add photos and swatches

Bop to the Images tab and drag and drop your pics onto your layout. You can fill each cell with a different photo, repeat a set of photos, or alternate photos with our swatches (which fill up a cell with fabulous patterns that range from seasonal to superheroic).

Tip: Seeking seasonal swatches? Collage has Winterland- and Santaland-themed options. Drag and drop these guys onto your collage just like you would a photo.

4 . Add graphics and text in the Editor

Send your entire collage to the Editor (or edit individual collage images in-cell) and add text and graphics.

Tip: If you’re concerned about readability, another tack you can take is to resize a rectangle from our Geometric graphics to cover your entire collage. Change the color as you like, and adjust the fade to 50-80 percent so text will read clearly.

5 . Print

Save your tags and print from your computer. Cut out, address, and enjoy!