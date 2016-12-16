Quick! Here’s how to make printable gift tags in PicMonkey:
Open Collage and select Square Deal from the Layouts tab.
Size your image to 8 x 10 inches (or, 2400 x 3000 pixels) for easy printing.
Add pics and swatches! You can edit in-cell or head straight to the Editor.
Add graphics and “to/from” lines.
Print and cut out.
Too fast, too furious? Not to worry: we unwrap these gift tag how-to’s in a full-fledged tutorial. Read on for a more leisurely take on crafting your own printable gift tags.
1. Set up a sheet of tags in Collage
Open Collage. You can use your own images (from your computer or Hub), or roll with our pre-populated ones. In the Layouts tab, choose Square Deal; it’s an easy choice for creating rows of identically sized images.
2. Resize your collage
Now change the dimensions of your layout to fit the paper you’ll be printing on. In the bottom toolbar, click the lock icon so it snaps open; this will let you change the collage’s dimensions. We’re going with 8 x 10 inches, or 2400 x 3000 pixels, but for smaller margins, you can also size to 8.5 x 11 inches (2550 x 3300 pixels).
Tip: PicMonkey’s collage tool is responsive, which means cells change size and shape when you change the collage’s size. Create additional cells anytime by selecting a pic and dragging it to the edge of an existing cell, until you see a thin gray-and-blue bar appear.
3. Add photos and swatches
Bop to the Images tab and drag and drop your pics onto your layout. You can fill each cell with a different photo, repeat a set of photos, or alternate photos with our swatches (which fill up a cell with fabulous patterns that range from seasonal to superheroic).
Tip: Seeking seasonal swatches? Collage has Winterland- and Santaland-themed options. Drag and drop these guys onto your collage just like you would a photo.
4. Add graphics and text in the Editor
Send your entire collage to the Editor (or edit individual collage images in-cell) and add text and graphics.
Tip: If you’re concerned about readability, another tack you can take is to resize a rectangle from our Geometric graphics to cover your entire collage. Change the color as you like, and adjust the fade to 50-80 percent so text will read clearly.
5. Print
Save your tags and print from your computer. Cut out, address, and enjoy!