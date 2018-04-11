You Asked, We Listened: Updates to PicMonkey

Whether you’re a longtime PicMonkey veteran or a shiny, new user, we want you to know one thing about us:

We’re obsessed with you.

We know sometimes when you fill out a survey or send in feedback to a company it may seem like you’re shouting into a void, but not with us. We want to let you know that we read every single thing you write to us and it has a huge impact on the way we build our products.

Which brings us to our upcoming release: New PicMonkey. We’ve been hard at work for the past year and half to bring you a stronger, sleeker PicMonkey and now we’re finally able to give you a glimpse into what’s to come. What better way to show you than to see how your feedback got implemented? Let’s take a peek at some of our most exciting new features, inspired by the best users a software program could ask for. (That’s you!)

Layers

I think maybe allowing certain groups of layers to merge instead of having one flatten all would be veryyy nice. Because all the layers could get laggy when you’re trying to work on different ones. – SB

We’ve been getting tons of feedback that our layers functionality needs improvement and so to make things easier, we’ve added the ability to group and flatten layers.

These new layers options come in handy if you want to edit all the objects in your image the same way. For example, you can now add effects, adjustments, and textures to anything in your image, including text and graphics, and grouping your layers makes this so easy.

New platform

My only issue was with a laptop not playing nicely with website due to flash issues… – Lisa H. I like PicMonkey a lot. The only downside I’ve experienced is it doesn’t have much power, especially for larger files/images. If it were more powerful, it would be almost perfect. – Tom M.

After a long run, it was time for us to part ways with Flash. Adobe is sunsetting the software in 2020 and we wanted to be able to give you an editing experience that has more speed and power and less crashing and glitches. Our new technology platform will allow us to be faster and more cutting edge, but we’ll continue to support our old editor until Flash is turned off for good.

Resizing canvas

I’d love PicMonkey to have the automatic resize ability to fit different media needs. – Audra H.

Don’t waste time starting from scratch! In New PicMonkey you can quickly resize your canvas in the crop tool, no matter what stage of editing you’re in. This is great for creating different social sizes on the quick. Plus, if you start from a photo you can easily detach it from the background (another sweet feature in our new and improved Layers palette!) and incorporate it into a new design.

Graphic effects

There are a few things I would love to see on [PicMonkey]… such as being able to add drop shadows to files. – Gena A.

We have expanded both our Graphic and Text palettes to include both an Effects and Erase tab. This means you can now add effects to graphics, including Drop Shadow and Inner Shadow and you can erase text like you could graphics.

And more!

I enjoy the features and ease of use. Would like to see more effects and new themes. – Virginia J.

Did somebody say new effects?! We’ve got several awesome newbies coming at you, including mood enhancers like Moonlight, Helium, and Pink Fog. Plus, Gradient is gonna take your artsy pics to a whole ’nother level.

I would like to better manage the Hub so I could store folders in folders and not see everything at once. Thank you! – Anonymous

We’ve made some updates to Hub! Now all PicMonkey subscribers have access to at least 1GB of storage and Folders, and Pro subscribers get unlimited Hub access. Once you save an image to a folder it’s moved out of your main Hub space and lives only in that folder.

This is just the beginning, folks—we have even more great features to come! If you don’t see what you’re longing for on this list, let us know.