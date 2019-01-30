How Much is PicMonkey?

PicMonkey offers powerful photo editing and design tools created for everyone, from image-making novices to pros. You can see how intuitive our tools are right now, for free—head over to the Editor and play with a sample image, or upload one of your own. You can export your image and keep creating free for 7 days when you start a trial. After that, choose from one of our subscription options—and don’t forget about our mobile app!

PicMonkey subscription plans

How much does PicMonkey cost?

Plan Types Annual Monthly ($/mon) Hub Storage Export As Upload Fonts Basic $72.00 $7.99 1 GB JPG, PNG No Pro $120.00 $12.99 Unlimited JPG, PNG, PDF Yes

PicMonkey annual or monthly

We offer two subscription options: Basic and Pro. Basic currently costs $72.00, charged once per year. Or you can choose to pay $7.99 and be billed each month.

Pro lets you get the most out of your PicMonkey subscription, with all of the features included in Basic plus unlimited Hub storage and PDF export. This membership is either $12.99 paid month-to-month, or $120.00, charged once per year.

All of these prices are in USD and subject to change. Please visit our pricing page for up-to-date information and prices in your local currency.

What do you get with a PicMonkey subscription?

A PicMonkey subscription unlocks your entire workflow—create images with our effects, editing tools, templates, graphics, touch up tools, textures, frames, and fonts, then keep your files re-editable by keeping them in Hub (our integrated storage feature that automatically saves your images) and export the finished product to your computer.

With PicMonkey’s collaboration tools, you can experience real-time collaboration when you invite others to access your Shared Space and co-create with you. Think of Shared Spaces as a management system for all your brand assets, pics, templates, and social posts where you can easily share with your teammates or clients so anyone can work on shared projects any time, anywhere.

In addition to keeping your images re-editable, Hub also lets you take your projects from our desktop tools to our mobile app and back again, seamlessly. That means you can start a project on your computer, continue working on it on your phone, and finish on your iPad (or whatever order of editing operations you prefer).

Your membership also includes the top-notch touch-up tools in our mobile app, custom effects, and a front-row seat to all the new stuff we’re cooking up. You can learn more about PicMonkey memberships on our blog.

Using PicMonkey for free: Go to the mobile app

The PicMonkey mobile app offers a completely free way to edit photos and create designs on the go. It’s available for Android and ios mobile devices, as well as iPad.