Save Favorite Filters with Custom Photo Effects

Have you ever gone on a lightning round of brilliant photo editing moves, all ka-pow boom zigga-zig-ahhhh, only to emerge from your trance with a glorious image and no idea what you just did?

We see you, friends. And today, we’re happy to reveal the solution to that nefarious photo editing problem: our custom effects feature.

Here’s how it works:

Sign into your account and mmmbop over to the Effects tab of the Editor. You’ll see a nifty new button: Save custom effect.

When you use multiple effects on an image, you’ll now be able to hit Save custom effect and immortalize the sequence of effects forever, so you can reuse it on as many images and projects as you want. You can even give the custom effect an easy-to-remember name, like “The Best Effect Ever No Matter What Greg Says.”

(Seriously, don’t let Greg’s negativity limit you.)

Fade and adjust effects to your heart’s content: PicMonkey will save your work just how you did it. Next time you open a photo in the Editor, click your saved custom effect and boom! Instant multi-effect editing. Don’t love how it looks? You can further fade and erase your custom effects to finetune ’em for every image.

Goodness gravy … do you know what this means, Pinky?!

A signature artistic vibe you can perfect and nail it in every shot.

Editing a whole bunch of matching images in a fraction of the previous time.

Instagram collages that are fire. And on point! A point made of fire fleek.

How many effects can you save into a single custom effect? ALL OF THEM. That’s not an exaggeration: you can save every single PicMonkey effect in the Effects tab into one supersized, Megazord custom effect. (Although when we tried it, we found that after a certain point, combining every single PicMonkey effect is like an all-you-can-eat ice cream bar: incredible in principle, a little nauseating when taken literally.)

Basically, the possibilities are limitless—which is how we like ’em.

What are you planning to do with your own custom effects? Drop us a line and let us know.