Get the Soft Grunge Aesthetic Look

Wanna make an Instagram post with this groovy soft grunge vintage aesthetic in PicMonkey? We’ll show you how. Watch the video below and then follow our step-by-step tutorial.

How to create the soft grunge aesthetic look:

  1. Open your image in the PicMonkey editor.

  2. Convert it to a layer so the image is its own layer.

  3. Open the Effects tab on the left and locate the Film Stock and Gritty filters.

  4. Adjust the effects to your liking.

  5. Duplicate your image by right-clicking on it and selecting “Duplicate layer.”

  6. From the Graphics palette, increase the Fade of your top image, and choose Blend mode “Lighten.”

  7. Erase the overlapping parts of the top image.

  8. If you want to go for a triple exposure like we did, repeat steps 5-7.

  9. To put a texture onto the photo, first you need to add a shape graphic to put the texture onto.

  10. Click the Graphics tab and search “square”. Stretch the black square over your whole photo.

  11. Click the Textures tab and choose from the Dust & Scratches category. Apply.

  12. Adjust the blend mode from the Graphics palette. Try “Lighten” again.

  13. Add a duct tape graphic, flower graphics, and/or text.

  14. Use #PicMonkey when you share your creation to social.

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

