Times are A-Changin’, and So is PicMonkey

It’s time for some real talk—but don’t worry, we promise it’ll be less awkward than the “birds and bees” convo you had with your parents.

If you’ve used our desktop photo editing and graphic design tools lately, you may have noticed that the crowns are gone (you know, those little icons that tell you which features are only available with a PicMonkey membership). If you’ve been using the free product, you may have noticed that the ads are also MIA, and you might’ve seen a message about getting a membership or starting a free trial before you can save or export your glorious masterpieces.

Here’s what’s up: we’re changing the way the site works. We used to offer bits and pieces of our tools totally free, and other features were only available with a paid subscription. Now, you can try all of our features without a subscription, but you’ll need one (or a free 7-day trial) to export, save, or share your creations.

So what will it mean to me, a free user?

You can go nuts with our features and create awesome designs and photos without getting a subscription. Have a blast with tools you never got to see at work before (the previously members-only ones). Make truly complex creations by layering on our primo-est, most high-end effects and tools. But when you’ve made something you really like and want to save, it’s time to consider a subscription.

With a subscription, you move from playing around to the real deal. Start a free trial or purchase a subscription and your full workflow becomes available to you, from inspiration, to image creation, to saving or sharing, and re-editing your images later if you catch a typo or get a fresh infusion of creativity juice.

We offer two membership options: Basic and Pro. If you’re not sure whether or not a PicMonkey subscription is for you, try Basic free for 7 days and see how it feels.

And hey, mobile app fans, nothing’s changing with your pocket-sized PicMonkey—you can still download it for free and use it without a membership. But if you do get a subscription, you’ll unlock the app’s powerful touch up tools and you’ll get Hub, which lets you start a project on desktop, work on it on your phone, and finish it on your iPad—or whatever order of editing operations you like best.

I have a PicMonkey Basic/Pro membership; what’s it to me?

No worries, Hoss. You get the same beautiful everything, all dayum day. Only now, you can invite your friends to really check out PicMonkey—kick the tires, check under the hood, see what you’ve been digging all along. And maybe you’ll see them in the member’s locker room sometime, if they decide to join. *

PicMonkey, whyyyyyyy?

We want visitors to PicMonkey.com to be able to explore every nook and cranny of our photo editing and design tools without being prompted for payment every time they click a paid feature. So, peeps who’ve loved our free features, we want you to see all the goodness we have to offer with the hope that maybe you’ll put a ring on it. We know we can make you happy, just give us a try (for, like, 7 days).

PicMonkey subscriptions fuel the future of PicMonkey. The photo editing and design landscape is changing, and we don’t wanna become some outdated, used-to-be-cool-and-handy web product that you used back in the day. We don’t think you want that either, ’cause you tell us nice things when we release new features and make existing stuff better.

“The @PicMonkeyApp team are awesome. Their new template feature is KICKASS :heart _ eyes:”

“Love all the new features you are offering!! Keep up the great work!”

“I just wanted to say THANK YOU for making PicMonkey so, so, SO AWESOME. I couldn’t imagine my blogger-life without it. I’ve been using it for a couple of years now and it’s just getting better and better and more awesome.”

Seriously, we can’t thank you enough for your support, or tell you how much we love you for loving us—quick, someone hand us a tissue!

When we started back in 2012, we offered simple photo editing and collage making tools. Now we have re-editability, storage, folders, layers, custom effects, an entire library of customizable templates crafted by pros, a mobile app for iPads and phones, curved text, and alignment grids, to name a few things.

I need to talk to you about this. Are you there?

We have rockstar support agents waiting to hear what you have to say. And we’ve always taken to heart what PicMonkeyers tell us —like when we created the curved text tool and embettered our iPad experience, because y’all asked for it. So if you wanna take the time to drop us a line, know that we are listening.