Butterfly Pictures

DON’T take one of nature’s most miraculous transformations for granted. DO take a look at our free butterfly pictures to use in your designs.
Try a butterfly picture in a template

PicMonkey has 1000s of design templates ready to use for nearly anything you can imagine: social media posts, display ads, flyers, and more. Try replacing any of the template pics with a butterfly photo.
Powerful features for creating stunning designs

Mighty photo editing

Crop, magic resize, adjust, brighten...so many ways to shine.
1000s of graphics

Choose from over 6,000 vector graphics that are fully customizable.
Textures & effects

100s of textures and effects mean a custom look every time.
Real-time collaboration

Co-edit with others, leave comments, and share files.
Cloud storage

Your designs autosave as you create so you never lose your work.
Tips & tutorials

We’ll show how to use it all with articles and videos.
Transform your designs with butterfly pictures

Butterflies are one of nature’s greatest miracles. They start out as fuzzy little caterpillars, somehow wrap their bodies up in a cocoon, hang around for a bit, grow some wings, get all colorful and stuff, then POP! Out they come as beautiful butterflies. (Or something like that. We’re design software people, not scientists.) Butterflies are popular symbols in art for so many reasons: they represent rebirth, freedom, grace, beauty, and new life. Symbology aside, butterflies are just plain beautiful all on their own and are used in all types of art for that very reason—ask any tattoo parlor near a college for confirmation. We have thousands of stock photos available for you to use—butterflies and beyond—and they are all available from right inside our photo editing platform. So browse away, then make your next great masterpiece with PicMonkey: a social media post, digital marketing materials, a flyer, a poster, new business cards...the creative possibilities are nearly endless.
