Transform your designs with butterfly pictures

Butterflies are one of nature’s greatest miracles. They start out as fuzzy little caterpillars, somehow wrap their bodies up in a cocoon, hang around for a bit, grow some wings, get all colorful and stuff, then POP! Out they come as beautiful butterflies. (Or something like that. We’re design software people, not scientists.) Butterflies are popular symbols in art for so many reasons: they represent rebirth, freedom, grace, beauty, and new life. Symbology aside, butterflies are just plain beautiful all on their own and are used in all types of art for that very reason—ask any tattoo parlor near a college for confirmation. We have thousands of stock photos available for you to use—butterflies and beyond—and they are all available from right inside our photo editing platform. So browse away, then make your next great masterpiece with PicMonkey: a social media post, digital marketing materials, a flyer, a poster, new business cards...the creative possibilities are nearly endless.