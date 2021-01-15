Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.
>Plain Pie Chart 60/40

Plain Pie Chart 60/40 - Business Icons

Use this graphic
Plain Pie Chart 60/40

More from this set

Plain Pie Chart 95/05Plain Text BalloonPlain Male SignPlain Earth GlobePlain Diagonal ArrowPlain Dollar SignPlain Open BookPlain Pie Chart 50/50Plain Clockwise ArrowPlain Alarm ClockPlain Speech BubblePlain ApartmentsPlain Open LaptopPlain Cellular PhonePlain Bright LightbulbPlain Female FigurePlain Percentage SignPlain Pie Chart 90/10Plain Bar Graph x3Plain Thought BalloonPlain Double VennPlain Location PinPlain Opposing ArrowPlain Bar Graph x5Plain Full Folder

You might also like

Serif Pound
Serif Pound
Heroic Person
Heroic Person
Tall Literal Speech Bubble
Tall Literal Speech Bubble
Commenting Person
Commenting Person
Contact Clipboard
Contact Clipboard
Blue Chart 25%
Blue Chart 25%
Stark Contact
Stark Contact
Square Mobile Popup
Square Mobile Popup
Late Person
Late Person
Trophy & Awards
Trophy & Awards
Short Mobile Popup
Short Mobile Popup
Stark Mailbox
Stark Mailbox
Side Quote Box
Side Quote Box
Blocky Registered
Blocky Registered
Video App
Video App
Date and Time
Date and Time
Flowchart Preparation
Flowchart Preparation
Two-Finger Scroll
Two-Finger Scroll

Everything you need to create epic content:

Stock photos & Videos
Collage
Templates
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Add text to photos
Photo effects