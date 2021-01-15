Please review our updated
Terms of Use
and
Privacy & Cookies Policy
before continuing to use our website.
Features
Photo editor
Design tools
Touch up
Facebook design
YouTube design
Instagram design
Templates
Graphics
Branding
Pricing
Learn
Getting started
Tips & Tutorials
What’s New
Help & Support
All Graphics
>
Icons
>
Business Icons
>
Plain Open Laptop
Plain Open Laptop - Business Icons
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Progress & Profits
Monospace Trademark
Horizontal Modal Window
Supporting Person
Retro Safe
Pixel Finger Pointer 01
Tall Literal Speech Bubble
Short Mobile Popup
Solid Registered
Timing & Blueprint
Blank Desk Lamp
Neat Heart Message
Flowchart Reference
Notes App
Flowchart Input
Square Mac Browser Window
X Shield Notification
Package & Scale
Everything you need to create epic content:
Stock photos & Videos
Collage
Templates
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Add text to photos
Photo effects