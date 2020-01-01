Guide to Switching from Old to New PicMonkey

We made New PicMonkey more powerful than ever so that you can be more creative and efficient than ever. But we know change can be hard, so we’re here to help you learn the new version and features.

Go right to New PicMonkey

New PicMonkey 101

Wondering where to start? Wanna learn all about the new editor? Maybe you just want a general tour of New PM? We have a special section just for you!

New PicMonkey tutorials

“I just want to say thank you for your incredible product.”

I've been on a steep digital learning curve and PicMonkey tutorials have been excellent … Your product is helping me with my online business, and providing inspiration and fun along the way.

- Cindy B., PicMonkey user since 2018

What are the new features in New PicMonkey?

One-click Background Remover

Erase photo backgrounds instantly, and fine-tune with erase and paint brushes. *Pro feature only, visit pricing page to upgrade

Background remover
Smart Resize

Multiply your design in seconds with the super intelligent Smart Resize tool. So efficient! *Pro feature only, visit pricing page to upgrade

Learn Smart Resize
Brand Kit

Add your logo, fonts, colors, and templates to keep them handy when you need them. *Pro feature only, visit pricing page to upgrade

Brand kits
Thousands more graphics & templates

Customizable vector graphics for every mood, and design templates for every need.

Browse templates
Millions of stock photos

Our huge stock photo library offers you access to millions of images from right in the editor.

Stock photos
Template sets

Beautiful matching sets of design templates ready to deploy on all your branding channels.

Template sets

“The new improvements are amazing! I couldn’t be happier.”

“I can’t stand using Canva but have been splitting my editing and photo creation between PicMonkey and Canva … but now I can create everything in PicMonkey. I’ve been with you all for years and, as my business has grown, I’ve converted several of my virtual employees over to PicMonkey. Thank you for continuing to improve!” – Morgan M., PicMonkey user since 2015

Help, Support & FAQs

Visit the New PicMonkey Help & Support section for FAQs, technical requirements, questions about your account, or detailed explanations of functions and features. Contact help directly from this section.

Go to Help Center

“Great Scott! This is incredible! I am a huge fan of the redesign.”

A lot of the features were kept in the same order and load faster upon scrolling down/up. It's a far more streamlined website that's easier on the eyes. - Brandon G., PicMonkey user since 2012

Socialize with PicMonkey for insider tips

We’re a visual company and that means we’re constantly active on social media sharing tips, tutorials, design ideas, and inspiration. Follow our channels, ask us stuff, and show us the cool things you make.