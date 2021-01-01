Online List Maker
PicMonkey’s online list maker can help you stay on task in your personal and professional life. Customize our professional templates with graphics, text, and colors to support the mood of your daily to-dos!
Get organized with PicMonkey’s online list maker
Our list-making tools make chores, errands, and work tasks easy. Check off your most pressing have-tos with PicMonkey’s professional templates.
How to make a list in PicMonkey
Pick a template
Choose a template to build your list or start one from scratch with a blank canvas.
Customize
Zhuzh it up with the right background, fonts, text colors, and shading. Add in your own motivational phrases for extra support.
Go crazy with graphics
Choose from 1000s of graphics, symbols, and icons to help track and celebrate your accomplishments.
Download and print
Download your finished list and get going! Your work is always saved in our storage cloud, Hub, when you want to re-edit or duplicate styles.
Easy-to-use lists for every need
Here's another thing about our templates: They're versatile. Use 'em for groceries, travel, holiday gifts, and everything in between.
Expand your list-making practices from daily to weekly, monthly, or yearly. You'll find designs for it all — just claim one as your own and pepper it with your personal vibe.
Get productive with PicMonkey’s cool color palettes
Did you know that choosing the right colors for your list can guarantee heightened productivity? Flood your high-priority items with PicMonkey’s bright, do-this-thing-right-now (!!) color spectrum. Or go all-in on eccentric, hyper-trendy gradient color schemes.
We all know productivity has psychological payoffs, so boost yours with empowering, motivating, let’s-crush-this-day energy!
Graphics galore
Graphics are what differentiate pen-to-paper lists from our online list maker – they make list-making fun. Throw in some “home office vibe” stickers or “snack time” icons to embody your moods throughout the day.
Maximize customizable styles and shapes to bring your list to life!