Free Trial

Online List Maker

Online list maker design, with PicMonkey's "Add textures" tool highlighted, and botanical texture added to design.

PicMonkey’s online list maker can help you stay on task in your personal and professional life. Customize our professional templates with graphics, text, and colors to support the mood of your daily to-dos!

Start a free trialMake a list
Online list maker design, with PicMonkey's "Add textures" tool highlighted, and botanical texture added to design.

Get organized with PicMonkey’s online list maker

Our list-making tools make chores, errands, and work tasks easy. Check off your most pressing have-tos with PicMonkey’s professional templates.

Get After It - Daily Schedule Template. Gradient background and space for notes at each hour from 8am-7pm.
"This Week's Meals" planner design. Space for each day. Dominant red background with strip of purple.
"Monthly Chore Schedule" template. Green background with large white rectangular overlay. Space to outline chores for 4 weeks, each week in a different color (pastel blue, purple, red, and green).
Monthly workout plan template with orange color scheme and athletic shoes graphics in bottom right corner.
See more list templates

How to make a list in PicMonkey

Pick a template

Choose a template to build your list or start one from scratch with a blank canvas.

Customize

Zhuzh it up with the right background, fonts, text colors, and shading. Add in your own motivational phrases for extra support.

Go crazy with graphics

Choose from 1000s of graphics, symbols, and icons to help track and celebrate your accomplishments.

Download and print

Download your finished list and get going! Your work is always saved in our storage cloud, Hub, when you want to re-edit or duplicate styles.

Start a free trial

Easy-to-use lists for every need

Here's another thing about our templates: They're versatile. Use 'em for groceries, travel, holiday gifts, and everything in between.

Expand your list-making practices from daily to weekly, monthly, or yearly. You'll find designs for it all — just claim one as your own and pepper it with your personal vibe.

Learn how to make a list
PicMonkey "List Templates" menu, side-by-side a list design.
PicMonkey "List Templates" menu, side-by-side a list design.
"DO IT!" text layer on design canvas, with Gradients menu open next to it and displaying various gradient color swatches.

Get productive with PicMonkey’s cool color palettes

Did you know that choosing the right colors for your list can guarantee heightened productivity? Flood your high-priority items with PicMonkey’s bright, do-this-thing-right-now (!!) color spectrum. Or go all-in on eccentric, hyper-trendy gradient color schemes.

We all know productivity has psychological payoffs, so boost yours with empowering, motivating, let’s-crush-this-day energy!

Become a color connoisseur
"DO IT!" text layer on design canvas, with Gradients menu open next to it and displaying various gradient color swatches.
Start a free trial

Graphics galore

Graphics are what differentiate pen-to-paper lists from our online list maker – they make list-making fun. Throw in some “home office vibe” stickers or “snack time” icons to embody your moods throughout the day.

Maximize customizable styles and shapes to bring your list to life!

See our graphics

More online list-making resources

Collage of various color schemes.
100 Color Combinations

Explore which color combos work together to conquer your next to-do list.

Weekly Task List design on clipboard.
How to Make a Checklist

Crush your next checklist with these creative tips.

Heart graphic in center of gradient rainbow canvas with text "Love is love."
Mastering Graphic Overlays

Perfect the art of graphic overlays to upgrade your next list design.

Spice up your life with a PicMonkey subscription!
Start a free trial