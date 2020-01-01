Resources for the PicMonkey Community
We know times are tough right now and we want to help how we can. We’re offering new resources to support small businesses, remote teams, caregivers teaching from home, and job seekers during this difficult time.
Send some virtual encouragement
We may be far apart from one another right now, but we can still reach out and show we care virtually. Use these templates to send best wishes, get well notes, or just a simple, “thinking of you”.
HELP FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
Stay in contact with your customer base with social messaging. You can also use our tools to help you set up an online store, create marketing materials fast, or to spiff up your branding.
Use templates for reaching out to customers
Browse our new template collection and keep your customers up to date on your business. Or use to share an encouraging message.
Health & safety graphics
We’ve created new graphics specifically for visually communicating health and safety messages during the coronavirus pandemic.
CONNECT REMOTE TEAMS WITH COLLABORATION TOOLS
Perfect for distributed teams to work together.
File sharing: Invite others directly to your shared folders.
Real-time collaboration: Design together with your team and leave comments on files.
Create backgrounds for video calls
Liven up your next video call with a custom background.
Make your own from scratch, or choose from our pre-made templates.
Check out this video & step-by-step tutorial to get started.
HELP FOR CAREGIVERS TEACHING KIDS AT HOME
Suddenly a home-school teacher? We’re here to help with templates for making fun & educational worksheets, daily schedules, and some resources to help keep your idea bank full and your kids busy.
Templates for worksheets & schedules
Customize these templates to suit your family’s needs and your child’s educational level. Swap out the pics and text for your own, download, print, and you’re teacher of the year.
Graphics for endless project time
We have over 7,000 graphics that are perfect for creating pictures, worksheets, telling visual stories, or just playing around. Check out our huge collection of digital stickers and make something fun!
HELP FOR JOB SEEKERS
Are you searching for a new job fast? Check out our templates for resumes and cover letters, as well as a tutorial on polishing your profile pic to update your online presence.
Find a new job with these templates
Create a stylish resume and cover letter quickly with these pre-made design templates. Just replace our text and colors with your own, download, print, and send it off.