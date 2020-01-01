Resources for the PicMonkey Community

We know times are tough right now and we want to help how we can. We’re offering new resources to support small businesses, remote teams, caregivers teaching from home, and job seekers during this difficult time.

Send some virtual encouragement

We may be far apart from one another right now, but we can still reach out and show we care virtually. Use these templates to send best wishes, get well notes, or just a simple, “thinking of you”.

HELP FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Stay in contact with your customer base with social messaging. You can also use our tools to help you set up an online store, create marketing materials fast, or to spiff up your branding.

Use templates for reaching out to customers

Browse our new template collection and keep your customers up to date on your business. Or use to share an encouraging message.

Health & safety graphics

We’ve created new graphics specifically for visually communicating health and safety messages during the coronavirus pandemic.

GoDaddy or Shopify stores

Move your shop online by setting up an e-commerce store. These step-by-step tutorials will help you get a GoDaddy online store or a Shopify store up and running. 

Selling on Instagram or Etsy

Etsy is the go-to marketplace for handmade goods, see how to create an Etsy shop quickly. You can also sell your goods via Instagram, we’ll show you how.

Take your business online

With stores closing, moving your biz online is a viable option for some businesses. If you’ve got inventory to sell, check out our guides to e-commerce, and this article on product photography tips.

Learn about e-commerce

More resources for small businesses

Learn to create Facebook ads

Create your marketing visuals in PicMonkey to upload to Facebook Ads Manager.

DIY business cards, logos & more

Tutorials for making all the branded business assets you’ll ever need. 

Tons of small biz marketing resources

All the helpful info for small business owners in one handy place. 

CONNECT REMOTE TEAMS WITH COLLABORATION TOOLS

  • Perfect for distributed teams to work together. 

  • File sharing: Invite others directly to your shared folders.

  • Real-time collaboration: Design together with your team and leave comments on files.

Take a deep dive into our design collaboration tool

How to use PicMonkey’s collaboration tools

A step-by-step tutorial that will have you collaborating in no time.

PicMonkey teams heart collaboration

Check out the collaboration tool in action with our social media team!

What collaboration tools can do for your biz

Learn how businesses can use the design collaboration tools to level up their output.

Create backgrounds for video calls

  • Liven up your next video call with a custom background.

  • Make your own from scratch, or choose from our pre-made templates.

  • Check out this video & step-by-step tutorial to get started.

HELP FOR CAREGIVERS TEACHING KIDS AT HOME

Suddenly a home-school teacher? We’re here to help with templates for making fun & educational worksheets, daily schedules, and some resources to help keep your idea bank full and your kids busy.

Templates for worksheets & schedules

Customize these templates to suit your family’s needs and your child’s educational level. Swap out the pics and text for your own, download, print, and you’re teacher of the year.

More resources for teaching kids at home

How to make a vision board

Learn how to make a vision board with PicMonkey's desktop and mobile tools.

Make your own phone wallpaper

Art activity idea: learn to create your own phone wallpapers.

Create a photo booth picture strip

Art activity #2! Turn your pics into a fun photo booth strip. 

Graphics for endless project time

We have over 7,000 graphics that are perfect for creating pictures, worksheets, telling visual stories, or just playing around. Check out our huge collection of digital stickers and make something fun!

HELP FOR JOB SEEKERS

Are you searching for a new job fast? Check out our templates for resumes and cover letters, as well as a tutorial on polishing your profile pic to update your online presence.

Find a new job with these templates

Create a stylish resume and cover letter quickly with these pre-made design templates. Just replace our text and colors with your own, download, print, and send it off.

More resources for job seekers

Writing a great resume

Tips and ideas for writing a standout resume to nab your dream job.

Your best profile pic ever

Hot tips for creating a professional & polished profile picture.

Cover letters that get noticed

Check out some ideas for writing a cover letter that won’t be ignored.

