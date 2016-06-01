When Twitter began, it was more about #, @, and character limits than images. These days, though, Twitter images are where it’s at. In fact, Tweets with images receive 150% more retweets than those without.

Since trying to keep all of the different image requirements for each social media platform straight can lead to migraines and shortness of breath, we’ve created a frequently updated table of current social media sizes. Because we’re givers, we also have some tips for tweeting, and a whole lotta designer-crafted, fully customizable Twitter templates to make your page and your posts super stylish.

TWITTER IMAGE SIZES

Image type Pixel dimensions Profile 400 x 400 Lead Generation Card 800 x 320 Cover / header 1500 x 500 Post 1024 x 512

Use images on Twitter for max visibility: