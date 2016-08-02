Make Your Summer Pictures Memorable

Summer lovin’, had me a blast …

Whether you spend your summer vacay on the beach somewhere, or hiking to the top of the mountain, you’re capturing some pretty beautiful summer pictures. You can throw ’em in a Facebook album, but why not try something different this year? We’ve got two summer-memory-preserving ideas for you to try: create scrapbook-like polaroid printables for a twist of DIY flavor, or make a collage to let all your photos keep partying together even after summer’s over.

Edit

There’s no doubt that your photography is on point, but your pictures can always use some (subtle) editing. That’s where the Basic Edits tab comes in. Use the sliders to play with your adjustments until you love what you see—no settling for you!

Remember: turning a slider all the way up can be a quick way to visualize what an adjustment is doing to your snapshot, but don’t forget to turn it back down. A little bit goes a loooooong way in the photo editing world.

Pro tip: Burst is an effect that never disappoints. It adds some sharpness and a kiss of vibrancy to your image, and who doesn’t love a little vibrancy?

Polaroids

Nothing says good memories of good times like a nice set of polaroids. But good news—you don’t need an actual instant print camera to create them. Go on PicMonkey.com, click on the Frames Tab, and pick Polaroid. (Or any other frame that screams your name.)

Then print them! Everything looks beautiful on a screen, but your photos will look extra beautiful pinned up on your wall, or in a scrapbook. Just save your creations to your computer and print away.

Collage

Use PicMonkey’s collage maker to fill up a canvas with your summer wonders. Make sure to have a consistent color scheme, and don’t be afraid to add colors, Graphics, Text, and whatever else comes to mind.

Remember the number one rule—be creative.