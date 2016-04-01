Introducing the Nofilter Filter

Here at PicMonkey, we love a natural look. And what’s more natural than #nofilter? But with the advent of #nomakeup and #nofacetune, it’s hard to figure out what the very most natural look is. We’re talking mega-natural. Supernatural. What to do?

In answer to this question, PicMonkey is proud to introduce our newest photo effect, the Nofilter filter.

The concept behind our Nofilter filter is simple. If #nofilter is brave and amazing, an extreme #nofilter has gotta be even braver and amazinger, right? That’s why we’ve designed a powerful, intuitive photo effect to strip away not only the obfuscation of photo filters, but other natural-beauty-diminishing side effects of the photography process.

What do you get with the Nofilter filter?

Punishing light effects

Because the natural look takes a lot of work, our Nofilter filter subtly imitates harsh lighting conditions in order the remove the deceptive effect of natural light. Choose between Poorly Lit Dorm Room, Fluorescent Office Lights, and Grainy Bar.

Flaw highlighting

Wow your friends with photos so stunningly unadorned, they’ll reveal flaws even you didn’t know you had. The Nofilter filter throws irregularities in your skin tone into high contrast, illuminating zits, bumps, wrinkles, and the coloration differences from one spot to another that are an unavoidable consequence of having a human body.

Angle de-enhancing

Are you one of those turn-slightly-to-the-side selfie-takers? We got you covered! Sure, it’s still your body and face, just at a minutely different angle, but we’re all about that extreme naturalism. Our smart tool extrapolates the shape it thinks you probably have based on your stance, and fills you out or pares you down accordingly.

No-frills photos

Actually, negative-frills photos. For the filter to be most effective, it is best not to wear any article of clothing that contains ruffles.

We hope the hyper-natural look of our Nofilter filter provides you with a new way to set your photos apart. ‘Tis a gift to be simple, and this effect has all the homespun charm of that blank wall in your apartment that you’ll “get around to” decorating. Enjoy!

Postscript: Happy April Fools, everybody. Obviously, we love filters in all shapes and opacities, but we love you even more; so we’d like to take this opportunity to remind you to do this photo thang in whatever way makes you happy. Filter, no filter, clown makeup, galoshes—you do you. But if you do clown makeup, please post a tutorial.

Elisa Chavez is a content writer here at PicMonkey, where she hopes to change the world one dinosaur selfie at a time. She is also a nationally ranked slam poet, champion shopper, and doting dog mama.

