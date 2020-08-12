Design 101: Make Social Media Covers with Brand Kit & Smart Resize

Use Smart Resize to quickly turn your Twitter header into an Etsy banner!

In this video tutorial we show you how to use a Brand Kit in PicMonkey to make a Twitter header then and turn it into an Etsy banner with one click using Smart Resize.

Brand Kit is an awesome feature for Pro subscribers that lets you stash all your favorite graphics, pics, fonts, colors, and templates in one place so they "follow you around" as you design, always at the ready. That means no more searching for that one graphic you like to use!

Read more: Create a Brand Kit to Keep Your Look Consistent

Smart Resize is also an awesome Pro subscriber feature that takes a single design and instantly creates multiple versions of it for all your social media channels.

Read more: Use Smart Resize to Output Your Image to Multiple Sizes Supafast Both of these Pro features are SUPER handy for social media marketers, small business owners, or anyone who manages a brand.

Sarah Gonzales is the content marketing manager at PicMonkey. Over time she’s evolved from a cat to a dog person, a Diet Coke to a La Croix person, and a heels to a flats person. However, she will forever remain loyal to the LA Dodgers, coffee, and Mac products. She’s still deciding if she’s a city or a country person having sampled both after living in Alaska, Los Angeles, San Francisco, (Alaska again), and now Seattle.

