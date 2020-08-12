Use Smart Resize to quickly turn your Twitter header into an Etsy banner!

In this video tutorial we show you how to use a Brand Kit in PicMonkey to make a Twitter header then and turn it into an Etsy banner with one click using Smart Resize.

• Brand Kit is an awesome feature for Pro subscribers that lets you stash all your favorite graphics, pics, fonts, colors, and templates in one place so they "follow you around" as you design, always at the ready. That means no more searching for that one graphic you like to use!

Read more: Create a Brand Kit to Keep Your Look Consistent

• Smart Resize is also an awesome Pro subscriber feature that takes a single design and instantly creates multiple versions of it for all your social media channels.

Read more: Use Smart Resize to Output Your Image to Multiple Sizes Supafast Both of these Pro features are SUPER handy for social media marketers, small business owners, or anyone who manages a brand.