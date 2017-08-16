Bring Your Presentations to Life with PicMonkey & Prezi

Are snoozy slide decks and ho-hum images getting you down? Add some pizzazz back into your presentations with a little help from Prezi—and PicMonkey! Prezi is unique presentation software that lets you navigate through talking points without having to flip through slides—which makes your talks more engaging and conversational. Plus, with a little PicMonkey magic you can include some stand-out images. Check out this video to learn more, or skip ahead to skim the highlights.

Touch up your photos

Edit your people pictures with the tools in the Touch up tab of the PicMonkey Editor to make quick fixes like whiten teeth and reduce red eye, or more major transformations like adding highlights and makeup.

Crop your pics into circles

Open up the Frames tab and use Shape Cutouts to crop your photos in the shape of a circle. Just click and drag the circle to pick which part of the image shows.

Auto adjust for a quick boost

The Auto adjust button in the Basic Edits tab analyzes your photo and automatically adjusts the colors and exposure level, making photos look their best. You can also click into the Colors and Exposure tools and auto adjust each one individually.

Add pics to Prezi

To get your PicMonkey-ed images into Prezi, you can simply drag and drop them directly into your presentation. Boom! Your presentation’s ready to roll.

Turn inspiration into action. Join now, and treat yourself to the PicMonkey creative toolkit.
Start your free trial!

Tanya is a copywriter at PicMonkey, a company that has greatly improved her life by allowing her to Zombify her friends and Santa-ify her enemies. A native Seattleite, she dreams of one day being a contestant on The Price Is Right.

Categories: Business, Photo Editing
Tags: Business, Social Media Marketing

Related Articles

Design Outstanding Business Cards With PicMonkey Graphics
Diving into how to use PicMonkey’s highly customizable, stylish graphics and design templates to create branded, beautiful business cards.
3 Ways to Get the Miniature Effect with Your Photos
Wondering how to get the super-cool miniature effect with your pics? Then check out these tips from a professional photographer, and get miniaturizing!
How to Create a Watermark for Your Images
PicMonkey makes it easy to create a watermark and add it to your images.
Make a Monogram Logo with Our Monogram Maker
Learn how to craft a DIY monogram in just three easy steps. Seriously, we promise, fanciness is just three steps away.