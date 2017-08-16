Are snoozy slide decks and ho-hum images getting you down? Add some pizzazz back into your presentations with a little help from Prezi—and PicMonkey! Prezi is unique presentation software that lets you navigate through talking points without having to flip through slides—which makes your talks more engaging and conversational. Plus, with a little PicMonkey magic you can include some stand-out images. Check out this video to learn more, or skip ahead to skim the highlights.

Touch up your photos

Edit your people pictures with the tools in the Touch up tab of the PicMonkey Editor to make quick fixes like whiten teeth and reduce red eye, or more major transformations like adding highlights and makeup.

Crop your pics into circles

Open up the Frames tab and use Shape Cutouts to crop your photos in the shape of a circle. Just click and drag the circle to pick which part of the image shows.

Auto adjust for a quick boost

The Auto adjust button in the Basic Edits tab analyzes your photo and automatically adjusts the colors and exposure level, making photos look their best. You can also click into the Colors and Exposure tools and auto adjust each one individually.

Add pics to Prezi

To get your PicMonkey-ed images into Prezi, you can simply drag and drop them directly into your presentation. Boom! Your presentation’s ready to roll.