Behind the Design | Dust Scratches and Filmwarp

Wanna learn how we made this image?

Watch the video and follow along with the step-by-step below!

Create this look:

  1. Open a photo in the PicMonkey.com Editor.

  2. In the Layers palette, select the photo and open Textures (the mesh diamond icon on the left).

  3. In the Dust and Scratches category, choose a texture.

  4. Adjust the texture’s appearance using a blend mode, if you like.

  5. Adjust the texture’s size, placement, and fade.

  6. Click Apply.

  7. Go to the Film Warps category in Textures.

  8. Repeat steps 4-6.

Your project is complete! The design automatically saves in Hub, our cloud-based storage platform. You can now share your gorgeous post to Instagram, or anywhere else you want to impress.

A PicMonkey subscription takes your designs to the next level—and the one after that. 
Start your free trial!
Categories: Behind the Design, Design, Photo Editing & Design
Tags: Design, Social Media, Textures

