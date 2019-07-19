Wanna learn how we made this image?

Watch the video and follow along with the step-by-step below!

Create this look:

Open a photo in the PicMonkey.com Editor. In the Layers palette, select the photo and open Textures (the mesh diamond icon on the left). In the Dust and Scratches category, choose a texture. Adjust the texture’s appearance using a blend mode, if you like. Adjust the texture’s size, placement, and fade. Click Apply. Go to the Film Warps category in Textures. Repeat steps 4-6.

Your project is complete! The design automatically saves in Hub, our cloud-based storage platform. You can now share your gorgeous post to Instagram, or anywhere else you want to impress.