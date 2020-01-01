This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Vectors
>
Frame Vectors
>
Leafy Frame
Leafy Frame - Frame Vectors
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Stadium Decal
Fancy Oval Frame
Faltered Blank Banner
Staggered Blank Banner
Sporadic Line Frame
Dark Sculpted Badge
Dripping Rectangle
Moire Sketchy Circle
Drawn Convex Frame
Single Blank Banner
Dotted Circle
Dream Big Banner
Daily Menu Banner
Simple Line Frame
Dark Centered Badge
Frilly Oval Frame
Drawn Bowed Frame
Shield Decal