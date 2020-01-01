This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Illustrations
>
Vivid Sassafras Leaf
Vivid Sassafras Leaf - Illustrations
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Abstract Cactus
Illustrated Stem
Butterfly Flower
Fanned Flower
Symmetrical Holly
Fir Branch
Painted Orchid
Illustrated Cutting
Bushy Stem
Painted Poppy
Marine Snail Shell
Dark Maple Leaf
Deciduous Holly
Creeping Flower
Dawn Flower
Nymphaea Flower
Abstract Fern
B&W Cottonwood Leaf