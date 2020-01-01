This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Learn
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Illustrations
>
Two-Finger Panning
Two-Finger Panning - Illustrations
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Short Angled Speech Bubble
Rounded Map Pin
Plain Open Book
Open Sign
Minimal Person
Blank Printer
Letter & Envelope
Minimal Trashcan
Social Network
Flowchart Storage
Serif Trademark
Listening Person
Increasing Bar Chart
Bold Copyright
Neat Landline
Rocket & Results
Long Stubby Speech Bubble
Orange Chart 5%