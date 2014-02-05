Posts tagged with ‘Staff’

Cats Reign Supreme

PicMonkey staffers headed to LA for the opening of the largest-ever curated collection of feline-ins...
by

12 Days of PicMonkey Team Photo Walk

PicMonkey takes a walk. Specifically, a photo walk. Tag along as the team explores the neighborhood ...
by

10 Steps to a Great Group Portrait

These easy tips and tricks will help you get the unicorn of pictures—a great group shot that everyon...
by

Grow Your Support for Movember!

Our new Whisker Grow effect creates realistic-looking facial hair for your photo subjects. Support M...
by

PicMonkey Staffers’ Facebook Collages

Reinvigorate your Facebook cover photo with inspiration (and sizing tips) from the crew at PicMonkey...
by

Photo Walk to the Pie Shop

Discover the coolness of photo walks with a demo from the PicMonkey team.
by

One Year of Photo Mojo

Okay, so the cake is a lie, but take a moment to celebrate a year of photo editing fabulousness. We ...
by

Movember: We Grow Hair Because We Care

Facial-hair-challenged? Use PicMonkey's mustache overlays to show your support for men's health in M...
by

Resistance is Futile

In which the hardworking folks at PicMonkey embrace the Ergotron, aka attempt to stave off the ravag...
by