If you’re reading this, you’re one of us. You know what you can do with your photos when you sit down to edit them. But you probably have friends whose photo wizardry stops after they press the shutter release button. They don’t edit their photos and they have no idea what they’re missing.

Well, here’s a photo editor’s manifesto for you, from our Pinterest boards. Use it to explain why you’ve been up ’til three in the morning cloning the sky or putting devil horns on your dog. It might nudge some of your edit-less friends join the pack, and it’ll definitely circle the wagons with the ones who are already hopelessly addicted.