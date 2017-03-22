Posts tagged with ‘PicMonkey’
How to Use Paint-On Adjustments
Wanna apply Brightness to the sea, but Contrast to the sky? Get ultimate photo control when you use ...
Set the Mood with Light Effects
Set your pictures off with some sultry mood lighting. Whether you want Bokeh Shapes or Lens Flare, i...
How to Edit a Photo After Saving It
Have you ever made a design and thought, "Ugh! I wish I could have used a different font!!" or "Gah!...
The Top 9 Design Trends to Conquer 2017
We proudly present *the* definitive list of design trends to watch for in 2017. We're talking bold c...
The Layers Palette, Demystified
Of course you can pay me in layers! Adjust, edit, flatten, and delete with ease using our brand new ...