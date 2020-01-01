Valentine’s Day Card Templates and Design Tools

Whether you wanna make a Valentine’s Day photo card for your beloved or seasonal assets for your social channels, our design tools and templates will help you DIY it right.

Make somethingStart a free trial

Valentine’s Day card templates

Funny Valentine’s Day cards, Valentine’s Day cards for kids, Valentine’s Day photo cards—we have gorgeous, customizable templates for them all.

Browse more Valentine's Day templates

Facebook cover templates

Promote your Valentine’s Day sale or just give your online presence a festive feel with our Facebook cover templates.

More templates

Snapchat geofilter templates

Get the word out about your V-Day soiree or promote your business with custom geofilters. Our templates will help you whip some up right quick.

More templates

YouTube cover and channel art templates

Make the perfect cover for your Valentine’s Day vids or give your channel a seasonal makeover with our templates.

More templates

How to make a design with PicMonkey’s Valentine’s Day templates

1
Choose

Choose a template from the template library.

2
Customize

Customize by adding your own photos, changing the fonts and colors—whatever you wanna do!

3
Share

Share your Valentine’s Day design with your peeps, and turn it tactile in the PicMonkey Print Shop.

Get started

Everything you need for all of your Valentine’s Day designs

Valentine’s Day messages

Find the perfect pun or sweet sentiment for your original card right here.

Message me
Valentine effects

Add V-Dday vibes to your photos with effects like Rapture and Bokeh hearts.

Romanticize a photo
Instant heart shaped crop

Make any pic feel Valentine-y in a single click with our Heart Cutouts tool.

Have a heart
Original card ideas

Get inspired with these creative Valentine’s Day photo card ideas.

What a card
Valentine’s Day graphics

Top your designs off with cupids, flowers, and (of course) heart graphics.

Go graphic
Print cards and custom gifts

Give something original this year with our high-end print products.

Get printing
Start a free trial