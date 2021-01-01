Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

PicMonkey x Real Estate

Make unlimited business cards, flyers, leave-behinds, social posts, listing videos and more with a whopping 50% off a Pro or Business subscription! 

This exclusive discount for our realtor friends delivers a full toolbox of design assets perfect for marketing your next listing.

Why realtors love PicMonkey

With so many features that real estate professionals need, and then some, you’ll stand out from the crowd because we make marketing easy and quick. Watch this video to see why PicMonkey and real estate are a match made in heaven.

Template sets make branding & marketing a breeze

Choose from a variety of template sets made specially for real estate professionals. The sets contain customizable templates ready to market your brand — flyers, photo collages, biz cards, social media ads, and so much more.

Organize marketing assets with Brand Kits

PicMonkey’s built-in organizational tools help keep all your branding assets in order. Add your own colors, fonts, photos, logos, and templates to a Brand Kit for easy access when you design in PicMonkey. 

Psst! Business subscribers get as many Brand Kits as they want!

Get 50% off today!

Advanced photo editing tools

Our suite of advanced photo editing tools will make all your photos look their absolute best. Adjust the colors, touch up your portrait, and remove that patch of dead grass from the lawn. 

Choose from numerous filters, powerful touch-up tools, and outstanding features only PicMonkey has like Color Changer and 1-click Background Remover.

The PicMonkey Mobile App for design on the go

Start your design on your laptop, run to a meeting, take a call, finish up your work on your phone using our Mobile App, post directly to social, or share with your colleagues. Whew! We know you’re busy, that’s why we’re at your service 24/7.

More resources for creating pro & persuasive marketing materials

How to edit photos for real estate

Realtors in the busy Seattle market share how photo editing helps them to create high-quality listing photos that stand out.. Plus, how to take realtor headshots that turn heads.

12 photo collage ideas for marketing

Make your next home listing stand out with a beautifully-designed collage leave-behind or postcard. Perfectly sized for printing, these layouts leave room to include your contact info.

Meet the magical Background Remover tool

With 1-click to erase a photo’s background, you can change up your headshot or marketing materials quickly and easily.

Get PicMonkey Pro or PicMonkey Business and watch your marketing flourish.
