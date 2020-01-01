Background remover

VIDEO: How to Use the Background Remover Tool

PicMonkey Pro subscribers have access to the Background Remover tool. With one click it will remove the background of a photo. Users do not need to outline sections they want to ke ...

All About the Image Palette

The Image palette will launch when you select a photo on your canvas. (Note: you may have previously used the Graphics palette to adjust photos.) There are three tabs in this palet ...

Video: How do I use the Background Remover tool?

PicMonkey Pro subscribers have access to the Background Remover tool. With one click it will remove the background of a photo. Users do not need to outline sections they want to ke ...